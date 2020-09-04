Protest over school fee hike

Kolkata: An English medium school at Doltala in Madhyamgram was vandalised by the guardians on Thursday afternoon during a protest against fee hike.



According to sources, on Thursday around 12 pm, several guardians of the students gathered in front of the school and started shouting slogans against the school authority. The guardians alleged that despite the state government instructing the private schools not to increase the fee amount, the school authority is violating the order. The guardians also demanded to meet the Principal but were reportedly denied by the school authority.

Police personnel from Madhyamgram police station went to the spot and controlled the situation. However, no complaint was lodged against the guardians till Thursday night.