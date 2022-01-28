Protest by jute mill workers hits train services at Kankinara

kolkata: Train services were disrupted after a group of protesters agitated at Kankinara Station on Thursday morning.



While the disruption was caused after thousands of workers of a jute mill at Bhatpara demonstrated against the closure of the mill, the local train services in Sealdah main line being partially affected for over an hour. The protesters were dispersed after the intervention of the police

"The agitation started at 7 am. Normal services resumed at around 8.25 am," said an official of Eastern Railway.

