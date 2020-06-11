Protection against floods: South Dinajpur takes multiple steps

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration has taken elaborate measures to fight with flood. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal on Tuesday conducted a high level meeting with the departments including Irrigation & Waterways, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Resource Development, Health & Family Welfare, Food & Supplies, PWD (Roads), WBSEDCL, Civil Defence and BSF in this connection.



In the meeting, Nirmal instructed the officials to complete the repairing works of embankments, sluices, roads, bridges, culverts and cattle vaccination immediately. There is a total embankment of 70 km of the district in which 82 vulnerable spots were identified and will be repaired by June 20. All 18 sluices of the district are at present operational.

According to a source, the District Control Room (03522-255020) will start functioning with the onset of monsoon. Work of Irrigation & Waterways will be completed soon. Municipalities are also prepared with their plan and Quick Response Teams (QRTs). WBSEDCL will start their Control Room in each Sub-Division. The roads under the PWD department that need to be repaired will be completed by June 30.

An official said two Civil Defence boats with operators from Kolkata, and in addition to this, country boats will also be used as per necessity. "Health department officials were instructed to keep ready the stocks of medicines, bleaching powder, AVS, halogen tablets and ORS packets for any emergency. QRTs have been

formed and they are ready with requisite devices. Civil Defence volunteers are also prepared. A mock drill of QRTs in respect of flood preparedness will

start from next week," said the official.

Control Room for Balurghat Municipality (toll free) 18003453327 and WhatsApp 9434047248, will soon be operational for emergency.