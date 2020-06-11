Protection against floods: South Dinajpur takes multiple steps
BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district administration has taken elaborate measures to fight with flood. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal on Tuesday conducted a high level meeting with the departments including Irrigation & Waterways, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Resource Development, Health & Family Welfare, Food & Supplies, PWD (Roads), WBSEDCL, Civil Defence and BSF in this connection.
In the meeting, Nirmal instructed the officials to complete the repairing works of embankments, sluices, roads, bridges, culverts and cattle vaccination immediately. There is a total embankment of 70 km of the district in which 82 vulnerable spots were identified and will be repaired by June 20. All 18 sluices of the district are at present operational.
According to a source, the District Control Room (03522-255020) will start functioning with the onset of monsoon. Work of Irrigation & Waterways will be completed soon. Municipalities are also prepared with their plan and Quick Response Teams (QRTs). WBSEDCL will start their Control Room in each Sub-Division. The roads under the PWD department that need to be repaired will be completed by June 30.
An official said two Civil Defence boats with operators from Kolkata, and in addition to this, country boats will also be used as per necessity. "Health department officials were instructed to keep ready the stocks of medicines, bleaching powder, AVS, halogen tablets and ORS packets for any emergency. QRTs have been
formed and they are ready with requisite devices. Civil Defence volunteers are also prepared. A mock drill of QRTs in respect of flood preparedness will
start from next week," said the official.
Control Room for Balurghat Municipality (toll free) 18003453327 and WhatsApp 9434047248, will soon be operational for emergency.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
We have already created 7 crore man-days, says Mamata10 Jun 2020 7:08 PM GMT
Trinamool Youth Congress introduces 'Banglar Yubashakti'10 Jun 2020 7:07 PM GMT
Amid lockdown, Rs 11,000 crore credit given to more than...10 Jun 2020 7:06 PM GMT
With heritage dying a certain death, Mohun Bagan loses its...10 Jun 2020 7:04 PM GMT
1,009 premises mentioned in list of micro-containment zones10 Jun 2020 6:59 PM GMT