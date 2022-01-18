Proposed tableau on Netaji to be displayed in Red Road R-Day parade

KOLKATA: The proposed tableau of the Bengal government, commemorating the contributions of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his INA on the 125th birth anniversary, that had been rejected by the Centre in its Republic Day parade function will be showcased in Republic Day programme of the state government at Red Road.



The state's programme at Red Road will be a curtailed one of 30 minutes duration because of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Netaji is going to be the central theme in the state's Republic Day function. Tableaus of Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Airforce and Kolkata Police will also be showcased at the Red Road function, which will be graced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Expressing shock over the Centre's rejection of the proposed tableau of the Bengal government from the ensuing Republic Day parade, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider the decision and include the tableau of freedom fighters from Bengal in the parade.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow Bengal's tableau on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to feature in the Republic Day parade in the national capital, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a similar appeal to the PM.