Proposals sent to Edu dept to conduct Madhyamik & HS exams offline in 2022

kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education have sent proposals to the state Education department stating that they plan to hold the secondary examination and higher secondary examination in offline mode in 2022.



However, it has been proposed that both the examinations will be held once and not in two semesters as decided by the CBSE board.

According to sources, it has been primarily decided that the Madhyamik examinations will be held in March while the Higher Secondary examinations will start from the first week of April.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations will be held in the last week of April. The final decision regarding the schedule of the examinations will be taken and announced accordingly after due approval from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

No decision has yet been taken on holding the test examinations and under the present circumstances the respective schools can take a call on whether they should conduct such examinations or not.

The classes from Class IX till XII will commence from November 16. Sources in the Education department said the schedule of the examinations is likely to be announced before the Kali Puja.

This year, neither the Madhyamik nor the Higher Secondary examinations could

be held with schools remaining closed for students since

March last year. Around 20 lakh students of both Madhyamik and Higher Secondary were assessed this year on the basis of project and marks secured in previous examinations.