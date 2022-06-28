Proposal made to set up a ropeway in Diamod Harbour
Kolkata: The state government is considering a proposal to set up a ropeway in Diamond Harbour to woo tourists.
The initiative has been taken by the MP of Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee.
The proposed ropeway will be set up from Khellar Math to a place adjacent to Fakir Chand College covering a distance of 3 km along the river Hooghly.
Diamond Harbour is a tourist destination for many years. People visit the coastal town during weekends and during winter picnics are organised by various groups.
After becoming MP of Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee has taken several measures to develop the infrastructure of the area. Many hotels have come up in the past five/six years. Parks have come up along the river. South 24-Parganas district officials said the ropeway will help to attract tourists. "They will be able to enjoy the beauty of the river from the rope way," said the officials.
Meanwhile, senior officials of the district have already visited the site and conducted an inspection.
Recently, Abhishek has set up a football team called Diamond Harbour Football Club which will play in the first division this year.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Centre not releasing dues under 100 days' work scheme, Bangla Awas...27 Jun 2022 7:24 PM GMT
Arrest Nupur Sharma; show that same rule applies for all: TMC27 Jun 2022 7:22 PM GMT
CM transfers benefits worth over Rs 2K cr to 89L farmers27 Jun 2022 7:19 PM GMT
TMC holds rallies across state, demands Suvendu's arrest27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
CM meets 3 aggrieved TET candidates, assures justice27 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT