Proposal made to set up a ropeway in Diamod Harbour

Kolkata: The state government is considering a proposal to set up a ropeway in Diamond Harbour to woo tourists.



The initiative has been taken by the MP of Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee.

The proposed ropeway will be set up from Khellar Math to a place adjacent to Fakir Chand College covering a distance of 3 km along the river Hooghly.

Diamond Harbour is a tourist destination for many years. People visit the coastal town during weekends and during winter picnics are organised by various groups.

After becoming MP of Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee has taken several measures to develop the infrastructure of the area. Many hotels have come up in the past five/six years. Parks have come up along the river. South 24-Parganas district officials said the ropeway will help to attract tourists. "They will be able to enjoy the beauty of the river from the rope way," said the officials.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the district have already visited the site and conducted an inspection.

Recently, Abhishek has set up a football team called Diamond Harbour Football Club which will play in the first division this year.