Proposal given to turn Abinash Dutta Maternity Home to Covid hospital

Kolkata: RG Kar Medical College and Hospital authorities have submitted a proposal to the health secretary urging him to convert Abinash Dutta Maternity Home, an annex building of the medical college into a Covid hospital.



The proposal sent by the Principal of the RG Kar Medical College says that maternity home is situated at a four storeyed building near Ahiritola, a well communicated position of the city. There are two lifts one of which can be dedicated for Covid patients. The maternity home is ready with 80-100 beds. A team from the health department visited the maternity home to assess the condition. Dr Santanu Sen, MP and Rogi Kalyan Samity Chairman of the RG Kar Medical earlier visited the maternity home and expressed his desire to convert it into a Covid hospital.

"The entire building of the maternity home would have a total 120-150 beds which could be dedicated for Covid treatment. The patients who are currently admitted to the maternity home would be shifted to the gynecology department. There are 20 SNCU which can be transformed into ICU. If necessary, portable dialysis can also be performed here. If any patient turns critical, he/she may be shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital," Dr Sen said.