Proposal for setting up water reservoir at Ward 113 submitted

KOLKATA: The local Councillor of Ward 113 of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has submitted a proposal for building a new reservoir, considering the drinking water problem in the area. The proposal was submitted recently for building a water reservoir in Niranjan Pally.The proposed project will have a capacity of 1.5 million.



"If the permission is given, its construction will take at least three years. We do have a reservoir with a three million capacity at Pradip Sangha. But it is not enough," Councillor Anita Kar Majumder, said.

In 2003, the supply of drinking water in the area was stable. Over the years, with the rising population, the demand for water has risen exorbitantly. To cater to the demand, the local Councillor had six deep tube wells fitted in the locality. But soon the water pressure started decreasing. The ward covers parts of Bansdroni, which is Jaysree Park and Kalitala neighbourhood and south of the Nulla (Adi Ganga) of Tolly.