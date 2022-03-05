Proposal floated for starting walk-in tour of North Kolkata

kolkata: Ellora Saha, ward 24 councillor, proposed to start a walk-in tour for tourists in North Kolkata during Budget Session at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) House on Friday.



"North Kolkata is a cultural hub. It is related to history. KMC can generate revenue if it starts a walk-in tour for foreigners and people coming to the city of joy from different states. The trip should

start with the flower market in Howrah and other historical places in North Kolkata," said Saha.

She reiterated that walk-in tour is present in different parts of the country. This apart, Mother Teresa Museum can also be established in the city to attract tourists and generate revenue.

In its Budget outlay for 2022-23, the KMC has pegged its estimated expenditure at Rs 4410.11 crore. The estimated revenue generation or income stands at Rs 4233.11 crore. In 2022-23, the income is

estimated at Rs 4233.11 crore while the expenditure at Rs 4410.11 crore. So, the opening deficit stands at Rs 177 crore. However, the number of registered assets that stood at 8.47 lakh last year had increased to 8.70 lakh this year. "It is not under the jurisdiction of the corporation. We give civic services. We can build infrastructure. KMC is abided by an Act. We work under the provisions of the act. We review the suggestion. We can put forward it to the state Tourism department," said Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim.