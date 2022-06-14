Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Monday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for questioning in connection with a case registered at the Narkeldanga police station over her controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.



A complaint was lodged against Sharma recently for making the objectionable statement during a debate session on the 'Gyanvapi' controversy on a news channel, which triggered violence across the country, including various locations in Bengal. Based on the complaint a case was registered against her. On Monday a notice under Section 41 of the CrPC (notice of appearance before police officer) was sent to Sharma asking her to appear before the investigating officer on or before June 20.

Apart from Narkeldanga, Abu Sohel, a lawyer, had filed the complaint through e-mail at the Contai police station in East Midnapore.

Meanwhile, the suspended BJP spokesperson, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi city police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, has sought four weeks time to appear before the police to record her statement.