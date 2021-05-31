'Proper planning must to combat 3rd Covid wave'

KOLKATA: Proper planning in advance is required to combat the third wave of Covid, Partha Chattopadhyay, state Industry minister said on Sunday.



He was present at the inauguration of a 125-bed safe home centre at Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama on Sunday.

Chattopadhyay, a former pupil of Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission school said that because of proper planning by the state government there was no loss of life in the super cyclone Yaas which had hit the state on May 26. People had been evacuated from the low lying areas.

He said the number of people inflicted with COVID-19 was going down.

The 125-bed safe home would be operated by the state government. The infrastructural support has been provided by Sanjiban Hospital. It has come up at Swami Lokeswarananda Auditorium, New Building.

Swami Suvirananda, general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission addressed the meeting virtually. Swami Sarvalokananda, secretary Narendrapur spoke at the function.

RKM has opened safe home centres across the country including one under Saradapith. Malda centre is providing food packets to the relatives of the Covid patients at Malda Medical College and Hospital.