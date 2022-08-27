Prompt action: Two held from Gujarat for duping city doctor of Rs 4.65 lakh

KOLKATA: Following the prompt action of police, two persons were arrested from Ahmedabad in Gujarat for allegedly duping a city-based doctor, who is the daughter of doctor and philanthropist from Bolpur Sushovan Banerjee. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2020.



Sushovan, popularly known as 'Ek Takar Daktar' died last July after suffering from kidney related ailments for the past several months.

Seeing her father's condition deteriorating, his daughter Mandira Banerjee tried to buy a haemodialysis machine. While searching on the internet, she found a supplier styled as 'Radhe Kidney Equipment' located in Ahmedabad.

After contacting the supplier, Mandira paid Rs 4.65 lakh in a few installments. The scheduled day of delivery of the machine was fixed on July 22. On the next day, she tried to reach the supplier over phone as the machine was not delivered.

Mandira failed to connect to the supplier as the mobile phone was switched off.

Realising that she had been duped, Mandira lodged a complaint at the Maniktala police station. The complaint was later forwarded to the cyber cell of the Eastern Suburban Division.

During probe, when cops contacted the bank authority where the money was deposited, they came to know that the amount was already transferred to various other bank accounts. Police obtained the details of the other bank accounts and subsequently froze those in order to stop any sorts of transaction. Within a few days of freezing the accounts, two

of its owners contacted the bank to find out the cause of stopping transactions.

One of the bank account belonged to a two-wheeler showroom while the second account was of a company giving medical equipment on hire. From the two bank account holders, police obtained the KYC details of the payee and finally traced Milan Mansukhbhai Vadodariya, and Rabindra Kumar Suthar in Ahmedabad.

Later, during the first week of August a team from the Maniktala police station went to Gujarat and nabbed them. After a few days of the arrests were made, the entire money was returned to Mandira's

bank account.