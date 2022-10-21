Promotion for movie on Pritilata Waddedar to start from Bethune College

kolkata: The promotion for the film 'Birkanya Pritilata'—based on the life of revolutionary Pritilata Waddedar— will start from Bethune College, where the Bengal's first woman martyr had studied.



The film has been made in connection with 75 years of Indian Independence and 90 years of her sacrifice to free the country. To avoid arrest by the British police, Waddedar—who had been hit by a bullet—committed suicide on September 22, 1932 at the European Club in Chittagong.

Born in 1911, Waddedar stood first among the girls from the Eden College in Dhaka and fifth in the IA examination. She got monthly scholarship of Rs 20 and came to Kolkata to study Philosophy at Bethune College. She used to stay at the college hostel on Baranashi Ghosh Street. Waddedar could play flute very well and her fan club, consisting students of the college, was soon formed. She did not complete her graduation course and went back to Chittagong and joined Indian Freedom Struggle.

Pradip Ghosh, the director of the film, said attempts would be made to show the film in the colleges and universities in India. The film will be released in Bangladesh in November. It has been inspired by the novel 'Bhalobasa Pritilata' by noted litterateur of Bangladesh, Selina Hossain. Well-known actor Nusraz Imroz Tisha has acted as Pritilata, while Manoj Pramanick has played the role of Ramkrishna Biswas, the noted revolutionary who was hanged at Alipore Central Jail. Kamaruzzaman Tapu has played the role of Masterda Surya Sen.