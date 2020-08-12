Promoting new ideas as mode of Education is going through a transition phase: Bratya Basu

Kolkata: State Science and Technology and Bio-Technology minister Bratya Basu said that his department is trying to promote new ideas and innovation to help improve life of common people.



"Just like every disaster, the Covid pandemic has brought a glimmer of hope that has opened up new ways of life where online form of education is gaining ground. This will be the primary method of imparting

education and we need to adopt to this–new normal," said Basu inaugurating a virtual summit on Education organised by a noted private education group of the city.

Basu reiterated that the pandemic is an unknown situation to us and 'physical distancing' is our 'new normal'.

He said that the previous way of life has been disrupted and substituted by 'new lifestyles' where physical classrooms have shifted to virtual ones.

"The entire mode of Education is going through a transition phase where teaching, examination, practical classes etc is undergoing changes, including the admission process," he

added.

The 3-day long virtual summit will focus on various topics considering this pandemic situation which includes session on Education, Cyber Security, Culture, Sports and

Healthcare.