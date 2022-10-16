Promote environment-friendly products: Day-long event on 'Sustainable Innovation' held

Kolkata: Sister Nivedita University's Institution's Innovation Council (SNU-IIC) celebrated National Innovation day to mark the birth anniversary of the 11th President of India APJ Abdul Kalam.



A day-long event on the theme "Sustainable Innovation" was organised keeping in mind the need of the hour to promote and adapt environment-friendly products in our lifestyle.

A leadership talk on the theme followed by a workshop on "Design Thinking and Creative Thinking" helped foster innovative but pro-green ideas among students of

SNU.

The speaker for the leadership talk was Digbijoy Chakraborty, CEO at Suneco Tech Ventures.

The Vice-Chancellor of SNU, Dr Dhrubojyoti Chattopadhyay in his inaugural address said: "While we talk at length about innovation and invention we often forget that there's a need for innovation and invention to be eco-friendly."

He added: "The pandemic has taught us this. Whatever we create, we have to keep our environment safe in the process."

Ina Bose, president of SNU-IIC in her address said SNU-IIC promises to create a culture that would promote sustainable Entrepreneurship.