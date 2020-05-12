Promote all class 11 students of West Bengal boards, schools asked
Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has asked its affiliated schools to promote all class 11 students as their annual exams could not be completed due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.
In a letter dated May 11, council president Mahua Das said as decided by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee all class 11 students should be declared promoted to the next class.
The council provides the question papers for the class 11 annual examinations, while the exams are conducted by the schools and papers are checked by internal examiners.
Some of the papers of the class 12 board examinations and class 11 annual examinations, being conducted simultaneously, could not be held on the scheduled dates of March 23, March 25 and March 27 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The government earlier said the higher secondary examinations will be held any day after June 10, while there will be no further annual exams for class 11 in this academic year.
Around 11,10,000 students will be promoted from class 11 to class 12 this year with the governments decision, a council source said.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for ...12 May 2020 11:44 AM GMT
149 flights to bring back Indians from 31 countries in 2nd...12 May 2020 11:33 AM GMT
Chinese Choppers Seen Near LAC In Ladakh, Air Force Deploys...12 May 2020 11:15 AM GMT
With 13 more deaths today, Delhi records biggest jump in...12 May 2020 9:22 AM GMT
West Bengal replaces health secretary amid row over COVID-19 ...12 May 2020 9:19 AM GMT