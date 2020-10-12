Project to replace existing cashew orchids with high-yielding variety taken up

Kolkata: The state Food Processing Industries & Horticulture (FPI&H) department has taken up a unique project of gradually replacing the existing cashew orchards located in the western districts (Paschimanchal) with best quality high-yielding variety. The existing cashew orchards located primarily in East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram is wild in nature and do not belong to any pure breed.



"We are partnering with Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV) based at Mohanpur in Nadia to develop cashew mother plant block at Kharagpur or at our own plant at Borjora in Bankura so that we can cultivate a high-yielding variety of cashew. We have set a target of cultivating as many as eight varieties and will surely produce five kinds," said a senior official of FPI&H department.

Principal Secretary of the department Subrata Gupta said that they have plans to replace the entire existing cashew orchards with the high yielding and good quality cashew within 5 years. For this purpose, the state has planned to produce 3 lakh saplings of cashew per year. The farmers based in the western districts involved in cashew cultivation will reap benefits of the project and their income will witness a reasonable enhancement. Presently the farmers are not getting their desirable income mainly because of the variety being wild in nature.

The state presently has to import cashew from the southern states to meet the demand of cashew in the state.

Cashews that are sold both raw or roasted and salted or unsalted are a good source of protein and minerals.

The Directorate of Cashew Research (DCR) in Karnataka in the month of August has launched a mobile app that would provide information related to the crop's cultivation, market data and research for stakeholders, including the farmers.

The "Cashew India" app, which is under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and located at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, is available in 11 languages and can be downloaded from Google play store.

The app is developed for states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Meghalaya.