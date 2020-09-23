Project to develop e-mkt for coastal shipping stakeholders on cards

Kolkata: Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP) erstwhile Kolkata Port Trust is undertaking an ambitious project to develop an integrated e-marketplace for the coastal shipping stakeholders with the aim to facilitate coastal shipping. The e-Marketplace will be a single-window system for all coastal shipments and will facilitate an integrated end-to-end, transparent and hassle-free online system.



"Presently, the trucks that come from different places to the port drop the containers and return empty. The truckers and operators will be enlisted in the e market place system. A trucker coming to the port will be able to see whether he has anything to return while the user can see whether there is any truck available. The user will put their queries and the trucker can take up the consignment on its return journey. We are hopeful of developing this e market place within a month," said Vinit Kumar, Chairman, SMP Kolkata.

About 500 to 600 trucks reach the port for unloading on a daily basis and the equal number go out after emptying.

SMP Kolkata has planned to launch digital projects to reduce road/yard congestion and facilitate coastal shipping. The Port has collaborated with a digital platform provider to increase the backloading of trailers in and around the dock. The platform connects the users (demand) and transporters (supply) on a real-time basis which improves the asset utilization and reduces the processing time, congestion and logistics cost. The port also plans to rope in a digital solution provider for real-time tracking of containers inside the dock. This solution aims to reduce the yard congestion, improve the yard planning and reduce the container dwell time.

An RFID based Port Access Control System (PACS) has been functioning at Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, bolstering security and addressing traffic congestion at gates. The PACS provides single window module to the port users for obtaining permit/ passes through 100 per cent cashless transaction.