Programme of Police Day: CM to felicitate policemen today

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be felicitating policemen at Nabanna Sabhaghar on Tuesday in the programme of Police Day. The Chief Minister had announced of observing September 1 as Police Divas to express gratitude to the police those

work selflessly to save lives of others at this critical time of

Covid. The programme was deferred to September 8 following sad demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee. According to the sources, three Police stations, new buildings of nine police stations along with digital forensic laboratory will be inaugurated on Tuesday. At the same time total 22 projects for police including four police barracks at Raghunathpur, Latbagan, Islampur and Asansol, police canteens, sports complex and police quarters will also be inaugurated.

The three new police stations are Kalitala Asuti dividing the area of Mahestala, Rahara dividing the area of Khardah police station and Sagarpara police station

dividing the jurisdiction of Jalangi police station in

Murshidabad.