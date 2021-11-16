Programme for child protection week inaugurated in the Hills

amitava banerjeeDARJEELING: A week-long programme was flagged off in the Hills to observe International Child Protection week. "It is not only the duty of a parent to protect a child from danger, but it is the duty of the society as well," stated Devi Prasad Nath, district judge, Darjeeling while addressing the audience at Darjeeling Chowrasta.



Organised by District Child Protection Office, the week-long programme will continue till November 20. It was flagged off by West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chairperson Annanya Chakroborty.

"From experiences as a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act Judge, I can say that unattended children are the most vulnerable. Children should be taught that if they are unattended and if anyone tries to lure them to a secluded place with chocolates or gifts, they should immediately refuse. On the other hand parents should not leave children unattended or with people they do not know well," stated Nath.

He further stated that parents should spend quality time with their children and enquire if they notice a change in behavior pattern.

Annanya Chakroborty, chairperson, WBCPCR lauded the rehabilitation and safe homes for children in Darjeeling. "Two years ago, we had awarded Edith Wilkins Street Childrens' Foundation Home as the best home in the state," remarked the chairperson.

She stated that masses need to be sensitised on the rights of children. "Times have changed and we have numerous laws that protect child rights," added Chakroborty.

Dr. Santosh Nimbalkar, the superintendent of police, stated that the police had been playing an important role in implementing the child rights laws. "We immediately submit a charge-sheet in POCSO cases. We have registered 70 to 80 cases pertaining to drug dealing in the past few months. Areas like Mahakal, Lebong, PWD parking lots are under police surveillance for being vulnerable to drug dealing," added the SP.

Children from different NGOs took part in the day's programme, presenting circus acts, Taekwondo demonstrations, songs, dances and skits.