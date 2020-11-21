Professor of St. Xavier's College assaulted

Kolkata: A professor of St. Xavier's College was allegedly assaulted by brothers of another professor attached to Gour Banga University in New Town.



According to Ankur Ray, Chemistry professor in Saint Xavier's College reside at a flat in an apartment located in AL block of New Town. He alleged that on Tuesday evening around 6:15 pm, he and his wife Sabina Khan returned home alo g with their son and daughter from a hospital after a general health check up. When Ray was parking the car and Khan along with their children were waiting for the lift at the ground floor, suddenly he heard his wife screaming for help. When Ray ran to the lift saw few men including two brothers Mehedi Hasan, professor of Gour Banga University were beating Khan and his two children. When Ray tried to resist, the accused person. Started beating him with an iron pipe. All four of them were beaten so badly that Khan 's right hand fractured whereas Ray suffered multiple injuries. When all of them were screaming, the accused persons fled the spot.

A neighbour of Ray and Khan helped them to reach Bidhannagar Sub Divisional hospital from where Ray was shifted to a private hospital. On Wednesday Ray was discharged from the hospital following which Hr along with his wife went go New Town police station and lodged a complaint against the accused persons. Though police initiated an FIR on charges of attempt to murder, molestation, voluntarily causing grievous hurt and common intention, till Friday night nobody was arrested.