Prof Soma Bandyopadhyay appointed as V-C of Diamond Harbour Women's Univ

kolkata: Professor Soma Bandyopadhyay, who is currently the acting as the Vice-Chancellor of Sanskrit College and University and full time V-C of West Bengal University of Teachers' Training, Education Planning and Administration, was appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Diamond Harbour Women's University(DHWU) by the state government on Friday.



A few before hours before her appointment, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had named DHWU dean Tapan Mondal as the new V-C.

However, the Higher Education department stated in a notice that Mondal had informed about his reluctance to accept the post because of personal reasons. "…Under relevant section of Diamond Harbour Women's University Act , the authority has decided to give the charge of the office of the VC of Diamond Harbour University to Prof Soma Bandyopadhyay with effect from 15.01.22 in addition to her normal duties as Vice Chancellor of WBUTTEPA," the Education department notified.

Earlier, Dhankhar tweeted: "the directive was imparted in view of the statutory provision in section 9(5) of the Diamond Harbour Women's University Act, 2012, that provides that if a vacancy occurs in the office of the Vice-Chancellor by reason of death, resignation, removal, expiry of the term of his office or otherwise, then.... the Chancellor, in consultation with the Minister, appoint a person to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice-Chancellor..." Later, Education minister Bratya

Basu tweeted: "Will ask the hon'ble Chancellor to cooperate with the third time

elected government." Earlier, the Governor had convened meeting of heads of higher educational Institutes in state on his own.