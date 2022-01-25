Prof & her husband assaulted for feeding stray dog, one nabbed

Kolkata: A professor and her husband were assaulted allegedly by a man for feeding stray dogs in the Paikpara area of Chitpore.

The professor is a resident of New Town and also a member of an NGO which looks after stray dogs and feeds them across the city. On Sunday, she went to the Paikpara area to feed some stray dogs. Earlier she had visited the area and fed the dogs. The professor alleged that on Sunday afternoon when she along with her husband reached the area, a few people gathered there. As soon as the professor and her husband deboarded the car, a man identified as Biswapriya Roy came forward and started abusing the woman verbally. He reportedly threatened the professor of dire consequences if she tries to feed stray dogs there.

When the woman turned on the mobile camera to record the behaviour of Roy, he suddenly started assaulting her. Despite being cautioned, Roy continued to abuse the professor verbally.

The professor later said, "As soon as we reached the area, the accused man said they would not allow us to feed the stray dogs there. When I started video recording he assaulted us." The professor lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Roy.