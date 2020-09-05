Prof A M Goon passes away

Kolkata: Professor Atindra Mohan Goon, a renowned Statistician and formerly the head of Statistics department died in Kolkata on Friday.

He was 90-years-old and is survived two sons, Dr Punyabrata Goon and Shibabrata Goon, daughters in law and grand

children.

Professor Goon along with Milan Kumar Gupta and Bhagabat Dasgupta penned the Fundamentals of Statistics for undergraduate students across the country. Born in Barhatta village in Mymensingh now in Bangladesh he came to Presidency College in 1947 after passing the Matriculation Examination.

He later joined the Statics department and had strongly pleaded for the autonomy of Presidency College in the early 1980s. He was influenced by the radical humanist philosophy of Manabendra Nath Roy during his student life.