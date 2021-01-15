Process of issuance of e-ration cards commences

Kolkata: The state Food and Supplies department has kicked off the process of issuance of e- ration cards which will enable the beneficiary to simply carry a copy of the same printed on a plain paper or show the soft copy of it on his mobile phone to receive the food grains from the ration shops.



"The present system of issuance of ration cards that includes the processes of printing and parcel delivery is beyond the direct control of the department. There have been frequent delays and disruption in the process of delivery of physical digital ration cards to the beneficiaries through speed post leading to difficulties in availing the services. The e-ration card holder will not be required to carry his digital ration card in physical or paper format to receive foodgrains," a senior official of the state Food and Supplies department said.

The e-ration card is equivalent to the paper or plastic-based ration card and the citizen will be able to download it from the comfort and safety of his home. The beneficiaries will be able to visit the ration shop to avail the food grains from next working day of approval.

The official added that the e-ration card can be verified online anytime by anyone through the embedded QR code, as well as from the official website of the Food department by entering the e-ration card number.

The holder can download a copy of his e-ration card from the website anytime, anywhere and umpteen number of times.

The digital ration card which is being issued at present will continue to be issued in the same manner and will reach the beneficiaries through speed post as usual.

The Food department has already come out with a notification along with detailed guidelines regarding e ration cards.