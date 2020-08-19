Process of handing over trade licence simplified

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has simplified the process of handing over trade licence through online mode which will enable the applicant to get hold of the same within 24 hours. This will be applicable for those applying for new trade licence and also those who will apply for renewal. The matter was passed at the meeting of the Board of Administrators held at KMC on Tuesday.



"We have taken a significant stride towards ease of doing business by simplifying the process of issuing online trade licence. A committee has been formed to check the dues related to trade licence and ascertain which of these existing licences are authentic and which are not. The non authentic ones will be excluded from our list, " said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators

The inspectors do not need to visit the spot for physical verification immediately after application for fresh licence or renewal. However, they will now examine the authenticity of trade licences and reject those that will be found to be non-authentic from KMC records. The process of application or renewal of trade licences is presently available both in online and offline mode.

In case of new licences the time taken for receipt takes a week and in some cases a month too.

The existing system makes a trader fill up 12-13 forms for licence. In the new mode the applicant needs to fill up only two papers – his/ her identity proof and the address proof of the place where he/ she would carry out the business venture. In the present system the trade licence needs to be renewed every year.

The new mode will enable one to renew trade licence to the maximum extent of 15 years.