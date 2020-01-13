Procedural delay a hurdle for CM's 'Sishu Sathi' scheme

Kolkata: The 'Sishu Sathi' scheme, a dream project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to conduct heart surgeries of children and adolescents completely free of cost, received a jolt after private hospitals, tagged with the scheme witnessed a dip in the number of patients due to a recent change in the procedural system.



These private hospitals cater to a large number of patients from various districts and the city. The state government had tied up with different private hospitals with various districts and each hospital is supposed to treat patients from three to four districts.

According to sources, earlier, family members of the patients used to take their wards to these hospitals directly following the recommendation from the district administration and the Swastha Bhawan. With proper documentation, these hospitals used to go ahead and conduct the surgeries. But recently, the patients and their family members have been asked to visit any of the four state-owned hospitals in the city — SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, NRS Medical College and Hospital and RG Kar

Medical College and Hospital. The doctors in these hospitals will examine the patients and then refer them to private hospitals if they feel the need. As a result, the entire process has now slowed down.

A pediatric cardiac surgeon of a private hospital said the number of patients visiting the hospitals for heart surgery has gone down in recent times due to procedural issues. Previously, the patients used to visit the hospitals following the recommendation of the district administration. Now, they have to go to the government hospitals for their clearance. A panel of doctors in these hospitals will then refer the patients to private hospitals after the necessary check-up.

A senior Health department official has, however, said there is no delay in the process and it has become more effective as the panel of doctors in the government hospitals will examine and then decide how the method would be followed.

The family members of the patients across the state are entitled to get free treatment under the 'Sishu Sathi' scheme. It was launched in 2013 following the instruction of the Chief Minister. Under the scheme, the state government provides free cardiac surgeries for children and adolescents up to the age of 18 years. All children are eligible irrespective of family income. All expenses for the treatment, including the cost of surgery, are borne by the state government. Apart from the private hospitals, the four state-run medical colleges are also eligible to conduct the surgeries under the scheme.