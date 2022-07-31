Probe ordered to find out ownership of Arpita Mukherjee's Kasba flat
KOLKATA: Mayor Firhad Hakim ordered an inquiry into the ownership of a house by Arpita Mukherjee in Kasba.
Earlier, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mukherjee after huge unaccounted cash and other valuables were recovered from her apartment.
The house, named 'Iccha', is allegedly owned by Arpita Mukherjee. The civic authorities would find out in whose name the plan to construct the building was submitted and whether the property had been registered in Mukherjee's name. It will also see whether any property tax is due.
Meanwhile, it was learnt from Pranab Bhattacharya, the driver of Mukherjee, that the premium cars, namely, Mercedes Benz, Mini Cooper and Honda City had been shifted from the Diamond City housing complex in January. Mukherjee used to live in a flat on the first floor of the housing complex.
She has two other flats there and in one of those flats eight pets had been kept.
Bhattacharya said Partha Chatterjee had contacted him and gave him the job. Three months ago, Mukherjee along with her mother and relatives had gone to the house 'Apa' in Santiniketan in two cars. Mukherjee used to visit Chatterjee's party office at Manton in Behala and his Naktala residence.
However, she had always asked Bhattacharya either to take the car or leave the keys with her. Partha Chatterjee sometimes used to visit the Diamond City flat, he claimed.
He said Mukherjee used to visit Iccha, the beauty parlour, quite frequently.
Reportedly, she owned three beauty parlours.
