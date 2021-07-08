Probe on to find if accused attended BRICS summit

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police will write a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs and Home Ministry to confirm whether Sanatan Ray Chowdhary, who was arrested for alleged impersonation and cheating, had taken part in the BRICS summit which was held in South Africa in 2018.



During interrogation, the accused claimed that he was in the team from India which went to Johannesburg to take part in the 10th BRICS summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the summit. Ray Chowdhary claimed that he had contested in the Lok Sabha elections, 2009 on behalf of Lok Janashakti Party from Dum Dum constituency.

Ray Chowdhary, a lawyer of Calcutta High Court, was arrested on Monday night for impersonating as state government counsel and Special counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with allegation of using Raj Bhawan (Governor's House) as his office address to cheat people and carry out land dealings. He was also found holding the primary membership of the BJP. A picture of the accused alongside BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh was also found.

According to the police, Ray Chowdhari was trying to capture a plot worth about Rs 10 crore in Gariahat area. He used to ride an SUV fitted with blue beacon and several stickers including advocate, CBI and others passed on the windscreen.

Recently, a complaint was lodged against him at the Gariahat police station following which a probe was started. During investigation, cops found that Ray Chowdhary was impersonating and finally on Monday night police picked him up from the Sinthee area.

He is being interrogated to find out why he was impersonating as Special CBI counsel, state counsel and used Raj Bhavan's address as his office. Cops suspect he and his associate have duped several people by impersonating as an influential person.