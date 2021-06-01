Probe in ATM loot: Agency in-charge of loading cash contacted

KOLKATA: The police on Tuesday sent an email to the agency which was in-charge of loading cash in the ATMs seeking some information in connection with the ATM machines hacking case.



According to sources, on Monday evening, forensic experts visited the ATM kiosk in the New Market area which was also found to be hacked. But, they found no clues as the miscreants did not attempt to break the ATM machine.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has contacted the Faridabad Police as a few members of a gang which used to operate in the same manner were arrested there.

It is suspected that the members of the same gang who had managed to give a slip to the cops, are operating in Kolkata.

On Tuesday, Kolkata Police sent an e-mail to the agency requesting to provide software details along with few other information. -

Police are waiting for the information as they will take help from the technological experts.

Sources informed that cops need to open the ATM machines that had been hacked in presence of the experts so that the actual way of hacking could be ascertained.

However, no cooperation from the end of the agency has been received so far. Police sources claimed that though no individual or the bank incurred any loss, the agency may be held liable for being irresponsible.

Police had also claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) several months ago warned the agency about the security lapses in the outdated ATM machines and had asked to update those, no steps were taken.