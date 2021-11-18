Probe against OPTM Health Care ordered after 'unethical' acts spotted

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has directed the state Health department to conduct a thorough probe against OPTM Health Care on Rashbehari Avenues after the commission spotted some 'unethical' activities like duping people with false promises.



Ajit Kumar Nath, a resident of North 24-Parganas saw an advertisement of OPTM Health Care where they claimed that they can cure any knee related problems with 100 percent guarantee.

When the victim went to the clinic, they asked for Rs 12,625 as Nath has alleged. He had spent the amount.

It was learnt that a homeopathic doctor examined him and prescribed Ayurvedic medicine.

The patient had to buy Ayurvedic medicines from the clinic itself. After completing the doses of medicines, the patient's knee related issues were not resolved. When the victim raised the issue with the authority they said that there is no guarantee that problems are cured after the medication. When the WBCERC asked the details about its licence

the clinic authorities claimed that they had applied for a renewal.

"We have directed the licensing authorities i.e. the state health department to examine whether they have any legitimacy to get a licence to operate such a clinic. The Health department has been urged to carry out a thorough probe into the matter. A similar case had appeared before the Commission earlier when the same clinic was directed to obtain proper license. After that the clinic had received license for physiotherapy by the virtue of which the clinic used to deal in homeopathy and ayurveda," said WBCERC Chairperson Justice (retired) Ashim Kumar Banerjee.

Banerjee also said that the clinic has been directed not to publish any advertisements till the health department conducts the probe. The WBCERC also asked the OPTM Health Care to return the amount of Rs 12,625 that they had taken from the patient.