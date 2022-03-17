Privilege motion to be brought against Suvendu Adhikari for threatening MLA

KOLKATA: Bengal Assembly will bring a privilege motion against the leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari after he threatened an MLA that an Income Tax raid will be conducted in his house tomorrow.

After Chief Minister completed her speech on Home (Police) Budget, Krishna Kalyani, BJP MLA who has joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that before staging a walkout Suvendu Adhikari told him that Income Tax raid would be held in his house tomorrow.

Kalyani was joined by Tanmay Ghosh, Biswajit Das and Soumen Roy the three BJP MLAs who joined TMC. Replying to the allegation Chief Minister said it was a serious allegation and demanded that Privilege Motion should be moved against Adhikari. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said the House has taken cognizance and protection would be given to the said MLAs.The BJP councillors left the House before the Chief Minister began to take part in the debate on Home ( Police) Budget. Before leaving the House, Adhikari said: "No one can touch him (Adhikari)." Taking part in the debate Banerjee sarcastically said: "Why did he leave the House. I have decided not to speak about his involvement in the cases related to the Transport sector or cattle or coal smuggling. He should take proper make-up before appearing in the television channels," she maintained. Banerjee said: "What makes him so confident that nobody can touch him. Just because the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI are controlled by the Centre. Everyone is so silent about everything these days.

"The BJP had let lose the ED and CBI against Malay Ghatak, Anubrata Mondol and even Abhishek Banerjee his wife and even their friends were not spared. BJP and the CBI are twin brothers," she remarked. Referring to the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh Election she said "nothing to rejoice. In nearly 100 seats the BJP had a keen contest with Samajwadi Party. Just because you have won in UP you cannot do whatever you like. During the Presidential election you will have to talk to the opposition or else the matter will not be so easy," she pointed.