Privilege motion moved against Adhikari for 'disrespectful' remarks against Speaker

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday brought a privilege motion against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for an alleged insulting remark against Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee.



The Speaker, during the day, accepted the motion and referred it to the Privilege Committee, which has been asked to look into it and submit a report at the earliest.

Interestingly, the privilege motion comes only a day after the suspension of Adhikari was revoked. He, along with six other BJP MLAs, was suspended during the Budget session of the Assembly held in March.

"The privilege motion has been accepted and forwarded to the privilege committee of the House. It will submit its report and accordingly the next step will be taken," Banerjee said.

The privilege motion was brought by TMC MLA from Naihati Partha Bhowmick who alleged that Adhikari had made such insulting remarks while commenting on Mukul Roy's political affiliation on June 15 while agitating in front of the entry gate of the main Assembly hall.

"The nature of the comments made by Adhikari is not only disrespectful but also an insult to the Chair. That is why I had moved the privilege motion. I hope appropriate action would be taken against him," Bhowmick told reporters.

During the Budget session held in March, the TMC had moved a privilege motion against Adhikari for allegedly threatening four rebel BJP MLAs with income tax raids and issuing death threats to them.

The four MLAs were Krishna Kalyani (Raigunj), Biswajit Das (Bagda), Tanmay Ghosh (Barjora) and Soumen Roy (Kaliagunj) had sent a joint letter to the Speaker citing two charges against the Leader of Opposition.