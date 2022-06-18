Privilege motion moved against Adhikari for 'disrespectful' remarks against Speaker
Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Friday brought a privilege motion against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for an alleged insulting remark against Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee.
The Speaker, during the day, accepted the motion and referred it to the Privilege Committee, which has been asked to look into it and submit a report at the earliest.
Interestingly, the privilege motion comes only a day after the suspension of Adhikari was revoked. He, along with six other BJP MLAs, was suspended during the Budget session of the Assembly held in March.
"The privilege motion has been accepted and forwarded to the privilege committee of the House. It will submit its report and accordingly the next step will be taken," Banerjee said.
The privilege motion was brought by TMC MLA from Naihati Partha Bhowmick who alleged that Adhikari had made such insulting remarks while commenting on Mukul Roy's political affiliation on June 15 while agitating in front of the entry gate of the main Assembly hall.
"The nature of the comments made by Adhikari is not only disrespectful but also an insult to the Chair. That is why I had moved the privilege motion. I hope appropriate action would be taken against him," Bhowmick told reporters.
During the Budget session held in March, the TMC had moved a privilege motion against Adhikari for allegedly threatening four rebel BJP MLAs with income tax raids and issuing death threats to them.
The four MLAs were Krishna Kalyani (Raigunj), Biswajit Das (Bagda), Tanmay Ghosh (Barjora) and Soumen Roy (Kaliagunj) had sent a joint letter to the Speaker citing two charges against the Leader of Opposition.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt reconstitutes panel to examine rep of officials17 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
'Why action was taken only against actor Ketaki Chitale?'17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
HC says right to vote not absolute, rejects pleas by Nawab, Deshmukh17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
Youth fury over 'Agnipath' singes nation17 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Army, Navy, Air Force to kickstart initial recruitment process by next ...17 Jun 2022 7:59 PM GMT