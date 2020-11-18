Private schools want physical classes for senior students

Kolkata: The West Bengal Private Schools' Association (WBPSA) will soon urge the state government to allow physical classes for students of classes IX to XII in strict adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) brought out by the Ministry of Home Affairs.



"Schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE board in most states in the country have opened up and the students are attending physical classes. Some states have even conducted examinations in physical mode. So, if schools are not opened up then students of our state will lag behind," said Nabarun Dey, secretary of WBPSA, who is also the principal of a private school.

ICSE and CBSE boards follow the same syllabus throughout the country during their board examination for students of class X and XII.

The WBPSA claimed to have already taken up adequate measures to ensure physical distancing, sanitisation and similar COVID protocols are followed for the safety of the students.

"We appeal to the state government to consider our proposal of holding physical classes for students of class IX, X, XI and XI to ensure that our students do not lag behind. When Board examinations will be held in 2021, the same syllabus will be followed across the country," said another

principal of a CBSE school in the city.

The association further claimed that schools were ready to face any sort of inspection by officials of the concerned departments.

All educational institutions in the state including government and private are closed since the third week of March.

However, the private schools have no plans to start physical classes for students of class I to VIII considering the present scenario.

"We are constantly upgrading our online platform for imparting lessons through online mode. Examinations have also been conducted virtually," principal of an ICSE school said. More than 200 private schools in Bengal—irrespective of the affiliating boards—have come under the umbrella of WBPSA.