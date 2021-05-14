Private hospital opens a satellite facility

Kolkata: A private hospital opened a satellite facility for mild symptomatic Covid patients at a luxury hotel in Central Kolkata.

The facility started functioning from Wednesday and already 65 patients have been admitted till Thursday night.

According to the hospital authority, the satellite facility can accommodate 195 patients in 100 rooms having double and single bed options.

The hospital authority also introduced a remote patient monitoring system styled as 'Dozee Pro'. The system is actually a mat, connected to sensors and a pulse oxymeter.

It is installed under the mattress of each bed and will help monitor the vitals of all the patients.

The system records the changes in a patient's vitals through his or her physical vibrations and sends out signals to a laptop at the nursing station. From there nurses and doctors can keep an eye on the condition of a patient.

Though the facility is meant for mild symptomatic patients, oxygen cylinders are being kept for emergency requirement.

Earlier, the said hospital authority had begun another satellite facility at the Salt Lake stadium with 250 beds.