Private hosp asked to pay Rs 2L for death of newborn

kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) has asked Nilkantha Diagnostic Centre in Hooghly's Tarakeswar to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of a woman whose newborn baby died at the health establishment a day after birth. The patient, Nabanita Sadhuka, was admitted to the hospital on October 5 and gave birth to the child on October 6.



According to the WBCERC, the family members saw that the woman was sleeping in the morning with the infant lying alongside.

But, the infant was still. Later, the infant was found dead.

The Commission assumed that the woman might have fallen asleep while feeding and the infant died due to cutting off air supply during feeding. The Commission said there was negligence by the nursing staff members of the health centre.

The Commission has asked Medica Superspecialty Hospital to seek apology from an elderly patient who was wrongly given thyroid medicine.

The weight of the patient was wrongly mentioned as the health worker did not put the patient on the weighing machine. The patient's weight was mentioned as around 54 kg. In reality, the patient weighs around 75 kg.

The WBCERC asked Lal Path Lab to refund the cost it had taken for chromosome analysis as they failed to provide a report after a long time. The patient submitted the sample with a franchise of the Lal Path lab.

The franchise said they had sent the sample to Lal Path but the latter said they did not receive the sample.

In another incident, the Commission asked Medview nursing home to refund Rs 22,897 for over billing. Health Point Nursing Home has been asked to refund Rs 12,320 and Kothari hospital Rs 25,000.