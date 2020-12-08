Private bus, taxi operators to run normal services today

Kolkata: Private bus and taxi operators have decided to run normal services to ensure commuters are not inconvenienced due to bandh called by farmers on today.



"We will run normal bus service on Tuesday," said Titu Saha, general secretary of City Suburban Bus

Service.

Meanwhile, the state transport department has assured bus operators that compensation would be paid if their vehicles are vandalised on the strike day.

This was decided at a meeting of the transport officials with the secretary of West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association.

At present, 3,500 private busses (including minibuses) and 1,300 government buses are plying across the city. However, during the pre- COVID-19 pandemic period, 6000 private buses used to run across the city.