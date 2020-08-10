Private bus operators submit letter seeking waiver of taxes

Kolkata: West Bengal Contract Carriage Owners' and Operators' Association (WBCCOOA) has urged the state government for waiver of tax and additional tax of their buses in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



"On Friday, we have written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking waiver of tax and

additional tax from April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020," said Himadri Ganguly, secretary of the WBCCOOA, an association of school-office bus services.

The letter was written a day after the state government waived motor vehicles tax, route permit fees and additional tax for private buses and mini-buses giving relief to their owners and operators helping them to operate the same without facing losses at this critical time of COVID-19. The tax as per the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Act 1979 for non-air-conditioned private and mini-buses has been waived from April 1 to September 30.

"We are not running our contract carriage buses since March due to lockdown. We earn when we run our vehicles. Paying Rs 3500- Rs 4000 quarterly tax is an extra burden on us," pointed out Ganguly.