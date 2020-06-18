Private bus operators seek passenger guidelines

Kolkata: Seeking proper COVID-19 passenger guidelines and fare chart, private bus operators have decided to submit a memorandum to all the district magistrates of the state on Friday.



"We will submit a memorandum to district magistrates on June 19, 2020. The memorandum will be regarding COVID-19 guidelines of the bus passengers and cost effective fare chart keeping in mind the sky rocketing diesel price," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

"Police are imposing fines for carrying passengers beyond seating capacity from the private bus owners. This apart, diesel price has shot by Rs 5.80 during the last 11 days. All these are additional burden to the private bus owners. That is why only 10 per cent of 42,000 private buses on the roads," pointed out Banerjee.

Earlier, the state government has set up a three-member committee to look into the demand for a hike in the fares of buses and minibuses. On Friday, the private bus operators will meet expert committee Paribahan Bhawan- II.

In a bid to ease the woes of office goers in the absence of private buses, the state Transport department had started operating 1,500 buses including the additional 400 ones in and around the city from Monday.