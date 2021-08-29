Priority to be given on completion of projects, says Min

Darjeeling: Minister of State for Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Chandrima Bhattacharya on Saturday stated that priority will be given to completion of pending projects.



The minister was addressing media persons following a meeting with the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority.

"On August 18 in a review meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had categorically stated that no new projects will be taken up now. The pending projects will have to be completed first. We had vetted 16 out of 18 SJDA projects that had been sent to us earlier" stated the Minister. She added that the SJDA and Siliguri Municipal Corporation were working in close coordination and that there is no overlapping.