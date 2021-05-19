Prioritise inoculating our family members: Docs urge CM

KOLKATA: Association of Health Service Doctors (AHSD), an organisation of doctors in the city, urged the Chief Minister to prioritise vaccination among the family members of the doctors and health workers.



They have requested that the family members of health professionals who are above 18 years of age can get the jab from any Covid Vaccination Centre (CVC). The doctors' organisation also appealed to the Chief Minister to earmark Covid beds at the government or private hospitals acquired by the government for treatment, for doctors and their family members infected with the virus. This facility must be introduced in the city and also in all the district headquarters.

"This can address a persistent sense of insecurity among the healthcare professionals and thus inspire them to yield much better," reads the letter. The doctors' organisation also placed their demands for announcing an incentive of one month additional salary to all doctors and healthcare workers and also a Covid insurance scheme for all the health workers.

Earlier this month, various other doctors' organisations in the city urged the Bengal government to increase the number of critical care beds and ventilators in the Covid designated hospitals as a majority of the patients admitted to the hospitals were requiring critical support.

The number of active cases in the state has increased four times than what it had remained last year during the first wave of Covid. To handle the situation, the state Health department has increased Covid beds in hospitals in proportionate manner but the number of critical beds and ventilation beds are not quite up to the mark, stated some doctors. They demand some more ICU/HDU and ventilators for Covid treatment. There are currently around 2,711 ICU/HDU beds and 1,298 ventilators in the state.