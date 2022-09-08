'Prior nod must for any permanent or contractual hiring'

KOLKATA: Instructing various state government departments to be cautious in matters of contractual appointments—particularly in urban local bodies—Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said neither any permanent nor contractual appointments would be allowed without prior approval from the appointment committee.



The Chief Minister also stressed that the state government wouldn't bear the financial responsibility of contractual appointments, which had been made after keeping the state government in dark. In such instances, Banerjee said that the concerned department would have to bear the financial responsibilities of the recruitments.

Meanwhile, Banerjee also asked Education minister Bratya Basu to take up measures to speed up the recruitment process, particularly for the school-level. The West Bengal Primary Board has recently appointed Goutam Pal as the Chairman and formed an adhoc committee comprising 11 members for smooth running of the Board. There have been allegations of unfair recruitment in the primary level and the former president of the Board, Manik Bhattacharjee, was removed under the directions of Calcutta High Court. "Chief Minister had said that the state government is trying to keep a close record on the appointments so as to avoid any irregular recruitment in the future," a senior Nabanna official, who attended the meeting, said. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the occasion of Teachers' Day had announced that the state government was ready to recruit about 89,000 teachers soon. Banerjee said already 2.63 lakh teachers and non-teaching staff have been recruited. As many as 10,000 teachers have been appointed in various universities in the state. She further informed that soon about 30,000 youths would be given appointment letters through the Skill Development department.