Principal of Calcutta Med College & Hosp tests +ve

Kolkata: The principal of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) Manju Banerjee has tested positive for Covid. According to the hospital sources, Banerjee was admitted to the Superspecialty block of the CMCH on Tuesday. She had undergone Covid tests after she complained about suspected symptoms.



According to the hospital sources, her health condition is stated to be stable. She had held a meeting with many senior officials of the hospital and doctors. Health department officials are trying to ascertain those who had come in contact with the principal.