'Principal accused of child trafficking had links with BJP MP'

KOLKATA: After eight persons including the principal of a school in Bankura were arrested for their alleged involvement in child trafficking on Sunday, state Women and Child Development minister Shashi Panja alleged that the accused principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Bankura), Kamal Kumar Rajoria, was well- connected with BJP MP Subhas Sarkar.

She tweeted a picture of Rajoria accepting a memento from Sarkar and wrote: "Murky stories of BJP4Bengal doesn't seem to end! Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bankura has been accused in a child trafficking case. Alarming connection with BJP MP Dr Subhas Sarkar! Does BJP give shelter to such known criminals?! See it to believe it."

According to sources, on Sunday afternoon, a few Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of Kalapathar area in Bankura block 1 noticed four children were being forced to board a van on the Bankura-Purulia state highway, adjacent to the school.

When the Trinamool Congress workers went to the spot, they found Rajoria was standing there. When the party workers questioned why the children were being forced, the principal fled from the spot.

Smelling a rat, Trinamool Congress workers and a few local people started questioning two women sitting inside the van.

Thus, the incident came to light. After police were informed, cops detained Rajoria and started interrogation. During the probe, cops came to know that Rajoria and seven employees of the school including several teachers were allegedly involved in the racket.

The children were being brought from Durgapur main gate and Kada road area for being sold to issueless couples. The children were kept at Rajoria's quarter.

Police have registered a case and arrested Rajoria and seven others.

They were produced before the local court and three accused persons including Rajoria were remanded in police custody for seven days.

The five other accused were remanded in judicial custody till August 2. Police have rescued five children including one who was sold to one of the accused teachers and sent them to a home.