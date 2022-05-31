Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise for 8 years of misgovernance, says Trinamool

kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday said mismanagement of the economy, high inflation, misgovernance and subversion of Constitutional principles have almost been "synonymous" with the eight years of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre and demanded the Prime Minister's apology.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for 8 years of shameful governance", Shashi Panja, state minister for Women and Child Development and Social Welfare said on Monday.

She was reacting to a statement made by Modi that in the past 8 years he had not done anything that had brought "shame" to the people. Panja along with Chandrima Bhattacharya addressed a press conference at Trinamool Bhavan on Monday morning.

Calling Modi's statement to be a cruel joke Panja tweeted: "This is a cruel joke, Mr. @narendramodi! You have shown zero concern for the suffering that people have to go through on a daily basis under @BJP4India's misgovernance. Probably not yours but our heads do hang in shame."

Trinamool Congress tweeted: "8 years, countless blunders. UNDOUBTEDLY, through his words, actions and inept polices, PM Narendra Modi has brought shame upon the nation. People of this once proud democracy, struggle for fundamental rights. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

Claiming that there was no press freedom in India under Modi, TMC tweeted: "Meanwhile, in New India: Press Freedom is declining. Misinformation is thriving. Democracy is ridiculed. - Draconian laws are suppressing dissent. #8YearsOfShame."

Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said the lives of common people have been badly hit due to the skyrocketing in the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

"Spiralling fuel rates, high inflation rate, and the surging price of essentials are synonymous with the Modi regime. What is also worrisome is that the Constitution is constantly undermined and disregarded," Bhattacharya said.

Speaking about the PM CARES fund, she said it should be scrutinized and audited. "Under the BJP government, misgovernance has taken center stage," Bhattacharya stated.

The Centre has deprived the states of their Constitutional rights. It has not paid dues worth Rs 97,000 crore to the Bengal government, she said. It has converted the central agencies into party offices and destroyed their impartiality. The agencies have been deployed to scare the opposition parties. The jurisdiction of BSF has been increased just to reduce the power of state police.

Bhattacharya said India's beauty is its diversity. Its uniqueness is religious tolerance.

Panja said: "During Covid the country has seen the unpreparedness of the Centre. The lockdown was declared hurriedly without any preparation. People lost jobs. The migrant labourers lost their lives and the Centre just looked the other way." She said the country has been economically shattered and investors are leaving the country. "The demonetisation has affected the country so badly that it is yet to come out of the misery," she said.

"In the past 8 years the country has seen the Pegasus scam, Rafael scam and the biggest scam the PM cares. It is funny that it is not audited by CAG. The biggest scam of the country," she remarked.