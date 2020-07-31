Prime accused of Sonarpur double murder case arrested

Kolkata: The prime accused of Sonarpur double murder case Ramesh Pandit has been arrested on Thursday from Howrah Station and has been remanded to police custody for seven days after he was produced at the Baruipur Court.



On July 11 morning, two persons, identified as Basudeb Ganguly and his foster daughter Sumita Pandit were found murdered inside their home at Subhasgram in Sonarpur. During investigation, police found that both Sumita and Ganguly were killed brutally using glass bottles. Ganguly's private part was also cut using the broken glass. Sumita's husband Ramesh Pandit was found missing when police arrived at the spot.

Locals claimed that he had killed Ganguly and Sumita as they heard an altercation taking place on July 10 night. During the probe, the police found that Sumita and Ramesh were married five years ago and they have a daughter aged around three-and-a-half-years. For the past few months, Ramesh's mother was staying at his father-in-law's house and the duo was allegedly torturing Sumita and Ganguly regularly.

Police eventually detained Ramesh's mother Anjali Pandit. This apart, the minor daughter of Sumita and Ramesh reportedly told police that her father had killed Ganguly and his foster daughter.

On Thursday evening, police tracked Ramesh down at Howrah Station using technical methods.

After the arrest, Ramesh told the police during interrogation that she had a grudge against Sumita as she refused to lead a conjugal life with him. Ramesh had developed a grudge against Ganguly over property-related issues.