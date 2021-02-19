Primary teachers' hiring: Writ in HC

KOLKATA: Writ petitions have been filed at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday in connection with the alleged irregularity in preparation of the merit list published by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education for recruitment against 16500 vacant teaching posts in the primary level.



As many as 15284 posts of primary teachers will be filled up on the basis of the merit list that has been prepared against 16500 vacancies.

The remaining 1216 vacancies in the post of primary teachers will be filled up from out of the remaining candidates who had submitted online application but are not included in the merit list on the basis of merit as well as candidates who had submitted their application offline pursuant to the orders of Calcutta High Court.

The notification of the state Primary Board states that from amongst the offline applications, 738 candidates may qualify for TET, 2014 if additional marks are awarded. The matter will be heard in the Calcutta High Court on Friday.