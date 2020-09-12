Primary teacher commits suicide, streams it live on social media

BALURGHAT: In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old primary school teacher allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself and streamed the act live on social media on Thursday night. The incident took place in Chingispur's Mahadipur village, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Subhasis Mardi. He worked as a primary school teacher of a local school.

Police went to the spot on

Friday morning, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem to Balurghat hospital. Police investigation has been initiated.

No suicide note was found at the scene and a case of accidental death has been registered. Why the person had committed suicide is still to be ascertained. Police said Mardi resided in his in-laws' residence in Mahadipur for a few years. He hailed from Chingispur's Chalkandharu area. Mardi locked himself in a room and allegedly went live on Facebook as he hanged

himself. His colleagues and friends were trying to call him to avert the incident but he didn't receive their calls. Mardi's wife was busy in her studies in another room when the incident occurred.