Primary teacher candidates of 2009 withdraw stir from Dharmatala

KOLKATA: The 2009 primary teachers candidates from South 24-Parganas withdrew their protest from Dharmatala on Tuesday after their meeting with the State General Secretary and Spokesperson of All India Trinamool Congress Kunal Ghosh.



The protesters are withdrawing the agitation partially. They will continue to protest in front of the DPS office in South 24-Parganas until they receive an appointment letter.

Primary teachers were appointed in 2009 after they passed the TET examination that year. Later, their appointment was cancelled.

Fresh interviews were conducted in 2014 and recruitments for remote districts were made. However, the recruitment process in South 24-Parganas got stuck and the protesters complained that the panel of aspirants for 2014 was not published. They have been protesting for 13 years with the hope of being appointed and they have been sitting at Dharmatala for 37 days with the court's permission.

The protesters had planned to start a new campaign on Monday, when their representatives conducted a meeting with Ghosh. During the meeting, they placed their demands. The court's judgement in the case is due next Thursday.

The state government has reportedly stated that they will start the work only after the court's verdict.