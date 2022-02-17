Primary schools abuzz as students return after 2 yrs

Kolkata: The excitement among the students knew no bounds with schools for all classes beginning from Wednesday, after a gap of nearly two years.



Classes from class VIII to XI had started from February 3. But the lower classes students' have been going through the Paray Shikshalay programme where classes were organised in open spaces outside classrooms. Wednesday was the day when everybody got the opportunity to attend their respective classrooms for the first time.

"I had asked my mother to call me at 4 am in the morning so that I do not get late to school on the first day," a student of class II of Hindu School had told his mother.

The students' mother said that they were wanting that the schools should open up. "Believe me, he seemed restless the entire night and hardly slept, He was so excited," she added. hasn't slept the entire night and woke up before me.

Ramen Pal, whose son studies in class IV of Hindu School said that his ward has become addicted to mobile phone with virtual class being held. "Even after his classes he would not part with the cell phone. Now, he is happy being able to meet his friends and share his childhood stories," Pal added.

Mother of Sinjini Ghosh of Class VI of state aided school said," my daughter's school dress had become short so it was very necessary to buy a new dress as well as school shoes. We hope that Covid cases remain under control and the children continue to enjoy school," she said.

Some schools called up all students at a time while others called a section of students to get adjusted to basic Covid protocols.

Schools had remained closed since March 2020 as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a number of schools, compounds were filled with shrubs and bushes as they were not in use for the past 23 months. They were cleaned after the government allowed primary schools to reopen.